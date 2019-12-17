Psychological thriller is writer's first novel

Name: Cheryl Crabb (maiden name Knape)
Age: 51
Current city of residence: Northville, Mich.
Connection to Racine County: I was born and raised in Racine and graduated from Sacred Heart Elementary School and The Prairie School.
Title of book: "The Other Side of Sanctuary," Adelaide Books.
Synopsis of the book: A psychological thriller set in the Sleeping Bear Dunes along Lake Michigan and the woods of northern Wisconsin, "The Other Side of Sanctuary" is the story of a young family in crisis and the tensions that arise as a dark series of events unfolds. In contrast to the scenic beauty of their small beach town that fills with summer tourists, Laura and Rob Sanders grapple with a failing business and a dying love. Nothing prepares them for the tragic accident that follows and the harsh revelations that cast them adrift. Laura and Rob search for answers, unaware they’re traveling toward a collision that will either save or shatter their vulnerable family — or maybe both.
Is this your first book? Yes, "The Other Side of Sanctuary" is my debut novel.
How long did it take to write the book? In July 2017, I received my MFA in Writing from the Vermont College of Fine Arts where I drafted the novel over a two-year period. I revised the book for another year after graduation before submitting it to publishers. It was picked up by Adelaide Books of New York in December 2018 and will be published Jan. 15, 2020.
Has the book been reviewed? Yes. Author Ellen Lesser, faculty chair at Vermont College of Fine Arts, says of "The Other Side of Sanctuary": “Like the Great Lake at the heart of this story, the people we love, who we most want to trust, can be beautiful but dangerous, even deadly. Across the length of Cheryl Crabb’s heart-stopping novel, unthinkable accidents and betrayals, secrets and lies keep rolling in — implacable, irresistible as the surf. And yet, despite the pull of dark forces, these flawed but lovable characters emerge bathed in light. This is a tale not only of how we fail but how we fight through to ‘the other side’, to forgive ourselves and each other. Sanctuary has won a home in my heart, and Crabb a place on the map of spirited new American novelists.”
How did you get interested in writing? As a child, I spent countless days at the Racine Public Library where I’d read books and take out as many as they let me. In high school, I enjoyed writing poetry and in college I reported during the summer in Racine for the Communicator News. I graduated from Boston University where I majored in English and mass communications and then earned a master’s degree from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. I reported for 15 years at newspapers including The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and as a contributor to The Hartford Courant. I set out to write a novel about 10 years ago when I started attending writing retreats and conferences such as Write by the Lake at UW-Madison. I have two other unpublished manuscripts and countless pages in boxes. I think I’m the kind of person who has always needed to write in some form and am grateful for the opportunities I’ve been given over the years.
Where is the book available for purchase: adelaidebooks.org, Barnes & Noble, Amazon.com and independent bookstores.
Is the book available at the library? I hope so.
Website readers can visit for more information: cherylcrabb.com, adelaidebooks.org.
