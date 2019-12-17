Psychological thriller is writer's first novel

Has the book been reviewed? Yes. Author Ellen Lesser, faculty chair at Vermont College of Fine Arts, says of "The Other Side of Sanctuary": “Like the Great Lake at the heart of this story, the people we love, who we most want to trust, can be beautiful but dangerous, even deadly. Across the length of Cheryl Crabb’s heart-stopping novel, unthinkable accidents and betrayals, secrets and lies keep rolling in — implacable, irresistible as the surf. And yet, despite the pull of dark forces, these flawed but lovable characters emerge bathed in light. This is a tale not only of how we fail but how we fight through to ‘the other side’, to forgive ourselves and each other. Sanctuary has won a home in my heart, and Crabb a place on the map of spirited new American novelists.”

How did you get interested in writing? As a child, I spent countless days at the Racine Public Library where I’d read books and take out as many as they let me. In high school, I enjoyed writing poetry and in college I reported during the summer in Racine for the Communicator News. I graduated from Boston University where I majored in English and mass communications and then earned a master’s degree from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. I reported for 15 years at newspapers including The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and as a contributor to The Hartford Courant. I set out to write a novel about 10 years ago when I started attending writing retreats and conferences such as Write by the Lake at UW-Madison. I have two other unpublished manuscripts and countless pages in boxes. I think I’m the kind of person who has always needed to write in some form and am grateful for the opportunities I’ve been given over the years.