RACINE — Throughout the month of September, the Racine Public Library, as part of the Lakeshores Library System and in partnership with the Bridges Library System and Milwaukee County Federated Library System, will launch a promotional campaign for National Library Card Sign-Up Month. The campaign will include more than 50 libraries in southeast Wisconsin and highlight the benefits of getting a public library card.
"When I was 11, I remember graduating from the children's library to the adult department and getting a grownup library card," said Jessica MacPhail, Racine Public Library executive director. "I was so proud and excited! I felt like my world had just expanded — to infinity and beyond. Your library card does that for you. You can explore anything you're curious about, by reading books, or searching databases, or taking classes online, or coming to a program. And it's free. You've already paid for your library card with your tax dollars, why not use it?"
Fifteen billboards throughout southeastern Wisconsin will promote the campaign’s message with slogans like “Your Build A Resume Card,” “Your Read On the Go Card” and “Your Learn Something New Card.”
“The idea is that a library card is more than just a card,” said Jill Fuller, marketing and communications coordinator at the Bridges Library System. “It can do so many things for you. We encourage everyone to get a library card to see how it will change their life.”
Residents of Racine, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Jefferson, Rock, Walworth and Waukesha counties can sign up for a library card online at www.getyourlibrarycard.org. National Library Card Sign-Up Month is a national initiative started in 1987. During the month, the American Library Association and libraries across the country unite in a national effort to promote the value of a library card.
