BURLINGTON — Owner Walt Uebele and the staff at Burlington Garden Center, 5205 Mormon Road, will host an owl program from 10:45 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 16.
A representative of the Schlitz Audubon Raptor Program will present the program that will feature three to four live owls. Each of the owls will have a turn in the spotlight as attendees learn where it would be seen in the wild, what a pellet looks like, whether it migrates and what it eats.
The program will be held in the greenhouse. People should bring a lawn chair and dress for the weather. Photos can be taken during the event, but there will be no photo opportunities with the owls or holding or touching them.
There is no cost to the event but registration is required. Go to burlingtongardencenter.com/events.html and click on the for Owl Day link. People are asked to arrive early to allow time for check-in.
