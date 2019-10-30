{{featured_button_text}}
eastern screech owl

An eastern screech owl.

 BURLINGTON — Owner Walt Uebele and the staff at Burlington Garden Center, 5205 Mormon Road, will host an owl program from 10:45 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 16.

A representative of the Schlitz Audubon Raptor Program will present the program that will feature three to four live owls. Each of the owls will have a turn in the spotlight as attendees learn where it would be seen in the wild, what a pellet looks like, whether it migrates and what it eats.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

The program will be held in the greenhouse. People should bring a lawn chair and dress for the weather. Photos can be taken during the event, but there will be no photo opportunities with the owls or holding or touching them.

There is no cost to the event but registration is required. Go to burlingtongardencenter.com/events.html and click on the for Owl Day link. People are asked to arrive early to allow time for check-in.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments