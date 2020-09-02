Program focus is fall prevention

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — Kenosha Area Family & Aging Services Inc. is offering a new fall prevention program, "Core of Balance." It is for people ages 60 or older and who are at risk of falling or would like to learn how to prevent falls.

The free program will be offered via phone conference from 11 a.m. to noon every Wednesday. Participants can learn the benefits of balance and strength exercises, including how to increase stability, muscle mass, joint flexibility and create stronger bones.

For information on how to join the weekly call, call the program facilitator at 262-358-5387.

