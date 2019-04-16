CALEDONIA — The Eco-Justice Center was a recipient site of the Wisconsin Arborists Association (WAA) Day of Service March 26.
More more than 30 volunteer arborists and arborists-in-training pruned or removed more than 20 trees from the grounds.
Gateway Technical College was also a collaborator by bringing students in the Arboriculture/Urban Forestry Technician Program to get hands-on experience.
Founded in 2004 by the Racine Dominicans, the Eco-Justice Center teaches sustainable practices, care of the earth, and ecological living in a farm setting. The center offer tours, field trips, workshops, ecology camps, and employment for high school and college-aged crew through its Farm Corps program. The center has more than 6,000 visits annually.
The WAA will helped forward the center's mission by removing trees that were encroaching on its solar panels and buildings as well as removing ash trees affected by the emerald ash borer. This will clear the way for new plantings, forest and prairie restoration, and further enhancement of the land. For more, go to www.racinedominicans.org/eco-justice.
Annually the WAA selects a Day of Service recipient. Volunteer members participate in performing tree care services for the improvement of the trees at the selected site.
