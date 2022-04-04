 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pringle Nature Center offers nature programs

BRISTOL — Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., is offering these programs:

  • "Tots in the Park," for ages 4 and younger and an adult, 10-11 a.m. Thursday and Saturday, April 14 and 16. Budding naturalists will enjoy the wonders of nature with hands-on exploration and discovery in Bristol Woods County Park. Advance registration is required; go to pringlenc.org/tots.
  • "Leave No Child Inside: Spring Break," April 16-23. Families can stop by Pringle Nature Center any time the park is open to do free, self-guided activities. Activities will be posted at the front door of the nature center. No registration is required; children must be accompanied by an adult.

The center is currently open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

