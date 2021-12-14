 Skip to main content
Pringle Nature Center offers events

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
BRISTOL — Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., is offering these events:

  • A "Holiday Gnome Hunt" continues through Dec. 31. People who find all of the gnomes hiding on the trails by the end of December will have a chance to win a 2022 PNC family membership. Participants can post a photo from their gnome hunt on Instagram or Facebook and tag Pringle, or email the photo by Dec. 31 to be entered into the drawing. This free, self-guided program is suitable for all ages.
  • Nature Story Time, 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16. A free seasonal story and related craft for young children accompanied by an adult.
  • A Winter Solstice Night Hike will be held Saturday, Dec. 18. Participants will check in during one of four time slots before embarking on a self-guided, interactive night hike through the trails of Bristol Woods and finishing with hopes for the new year at the yule log. The cost is $6. Advance registration is required.
  • Forest Bathing Walk & Tea Ceremony, ages 16 and older, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 19 or 26. Join forest therapy guide Teri Knuese for a dive into the calming practice of “shinrin-yoku” or "forest bathing.” Participants will learn about the practice and engage in invitations designed to help them explore nature and expand their connections with the more-than-human world, culminating in a tea ceremony. The cost is $40. Advance registration is required.

For more information, go to pringlenc.org/events.

