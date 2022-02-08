 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pringle Nature Center announces events

  • 0

BRISTOL — Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., is renting snowshoes in Bristol Woods County Park Tuesday through Sunday whenever trail conditions allow and staff are available. Reservations are required with a limited number of spots available per time slot. The cost is $5. Sign up at pringlenc.org/rentals.

Pringle will hold its monthly nature storytime at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17. Young children accompanied by an adult can attend on the third Thursday of each month at no charge for a seasonal story read by Miss Tracy and a related craft.

For information on other events, go to pringlenc.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

St. Patrick's Day Parade applications now available

St. Patrick's Day Parade applications now available

The announcement comes after two straight years of no St. Patrick’s Day Parade. It was canceled just two days before it was to take place in 2020, one of the first major events to be called off as the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in the U.S.

Watch Now: Related Video

Most moms want 'me time' for Valentine's Day this year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News