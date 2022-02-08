Pringle Nature Center announces events

BRISTOL — Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., is renting snowshoes in Bristol Woods County Park Tuesday through Sunday whenever trail conditions allow and staff are available. Reservations are required with a limited number of spots available per time slot. The cost is $5. Sign up at pringlenc.org/rentals.
Pringle will hold its monthly nature storytime at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17. Young children accompanied by an adult can attend on the third Thursday of each month at no charge for a seasonal story read by Miss Tracy and a related craft.
For information on other events, go to pringlenc.org.