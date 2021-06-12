 Skip to main content
Primrose to host Alzheimer's awareness event

RACINE — Primrose Retirement Community residents, staff, family and friends will host a Rock-A-Thon to raise awareness for Alzheimer's from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 17, before the summer solstice and the Longest Day on June 20.

This public event include a picnic lunch, bingo, entertainment and more to help raise funds for Alzheimer's awareness.

“We hope that by doing what we love, it will help shine a light on the Alzheimer’s disease and through a raised awareness, a cure will be found,” said Jennifer Ostermann, sales director. 

