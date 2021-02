Preschool sessions to resume at zoo

RACINE — Lil’ Explorers Preschool at the Zoo sessions for children ages 2 to 5 are available at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St. Sessions are held at 10 or 11:30 a.m. on Mondays.

Sessions topics are:

March 15: “Lizard Wizards”

March 29: “Chubby Chinchillas”

April 5: “Bonkers for Bats”

April 19: “Butterfly Buddies”

Preschoolers and a parent or guardian will learn about our zoo animals through stories, activities, snacks and a visit with live animal zoo ambassadors!

The cost is $15 per adult-child pair for an individual session ($5 per additional child) or $54 for all four sessions ($18 per additional child). To register, go to racinezoo.org or call 262-636-9580. Financial assistance is available.

