RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services, a participant in the Milwaukee Brewer Buddies Program, will distribute a limited number of complimentary guest passes to the Tuesday, May 7, baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals. Game time is 6:40 p.m. at Miller Park, 1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee.

Guest passes will be available on a first-come basis to Racine County residents beginning at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, in Room 127 of the PRCS office, 800 Center St. Proof of Racine County residency in the form of a current Wisconsin photo ID is required. Guest passes come pre-bundled in packets of two. Recipients may obtain one packet per person ages 18 or older.

