Powerful Tools for Caregiver offered online
0 comments

Powerful Tools for Caregiver offered online

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

"Powerful Tools for Caregivers," a free, six-week educational series designed by Stanford University to give caregivers tools to take care of themselves while caring for a loved one, will be held online from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays, July 16-Aug. 20.

This program helps family caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate feelings better, balance their lives, increase their ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.

Participants must have access to a computer, iPad or tablet and have internet access. They will receive a brief phone call from the program leader prior to the first session on how to use the online meeting program Zoom that will be used; minimal computer skills are necessary.

Registration is required by July 13. For more information or to register, contact the Aging & Disability Resource Center in Kenosha at 262-605-6646, or register online at adrc.kenoshacounty.org (look for the red registration button).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Faith & Community

MILITARY NEWS

Army Brig. Gen. Gene D. Meredith, son of Colleen Leyer of Racine, was promoted to his present rank May 20 at Camp Casey, Seoul, South Korea. M…

Watch Now: Related Video

The creative and touching ways Ramadan is going virtual

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News