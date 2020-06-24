Powerful Tools for Caregiver offered online

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Powerful Tools for Caregivers," a free, six-week educational series designed by Stanford University to give caregivers tools to take care of themselves while caring for a loved one, will be held online from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays, July 16-Aug. 20.

This program helps family caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate feelings better, balance their lives, increase their ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.

Participants must have access to a computer, iPad or tablet and have internet access. They will receive a brief phone call from the program leader prior to the first session on how to use the online meeting program Zoom that will be used; minimal computer skills are necessary.

Registration is required by July 13. For more information or to register, contact the Aging & Disability Resource Center in Kenosha at 262-605-6646, or register online at adrc.kenoshacounty.org (look for the red registration button).

