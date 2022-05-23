Potawatomi cultural education program a Hawthorn Hollow

SOMERS — Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road, is offering a new Potawatomi cultural education program called "Keepers of the Fire: A Potawatomi Experience." It will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4.

Participants will walk part of the Old Jambeau Trail, an original trade route from Chicago to Green Bay; visit Hawthorn Hollow’s wigwam; participate in a tipi raising with traditional music; view Potawatomi artifacts; and leave with a sacred gift of thanks. The tipi will be available for public viewing and photos for a limited time throughout the summer in the southwest corner of the restored prairie at Hawthorn Hollow.

The program will be led by expert Skip Twardosz (Two Doors), a singer and traditional dancer of Potawatomi descent who presents for schools, historical groups, museums, libraries, scout troops and community organizations. Skip is a former member of the Chicago American Indian Center and was spiritual elder for Sacred Circle Native Student Organization at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. He is a historian of native woodland culture and has functioned as storyteller, fire keeper and elder for many native gatherings in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana.

The Keepers of the Fire program is in honor of Keith Jones, an advocate and expert of Native American history.

The cost is $10. Register at hawthornhollow.org.

