Poster contest winners announced at 21st Century Preparatory School

RACINE — Each year, from Oct. 23 to 31, individuals, schools and communities across the United States show their commitment to a healthy, drug-free lifestyle by participating in Red Ribbon Week.

Red Ribbon Week raises awareness of drug use and the problems related to drugs faced by individuals, families and communities. This annual health observance encourages parents, educators, business owners, and other community organizations to promote drug-free lifestyles and focus on the healthy choices we can make for ourselves.

Students at 21st Century Preparatory School participated in a Red Ribbon Week poster contest. Using the campaign slogan, “Celebrate Life. Live Drug Free,” students created posters that focused on the positive things they can do to stay healthy. They included activities they enjoy and things in life that bring them joy.

Poster contest winners are Richard Rodriguez, Ariel Gomez, Ayana Davidson, Nya Salazar, Jayla Sterling, Peyton Trevino, Sandra Patino-Ibarra, Amriel Goodwin and Adam Gomez.