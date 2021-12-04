RACINE — American Legion Harvey R. Hansen Post 310 is commemorating Pearl Harbor Day with its annual free chili night for veterans and the general public from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the Veterans Center, 820 Main St.
Post to host free chili night Dec. 7
