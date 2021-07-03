Positive power of art at Racine Youthful Offender Correction Facility

RACINE — When people and organizations come together for a specific purpose, the collaboration creates great joy for all involved and ends with a sense of pride and a job well done. That’s what happened between the Racine Arts Council, Caledonia Conservancy and the Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility.

In the summer of 2020, Wendy McCalvy, Barb Hugier and Sandy DeWalt from the Caledonia Conservancy, and Kadian Edwards and Kathi Wilson from the Racine Arts Council, had a “parking lot” meeting at King’s Corner, one of the conservancy properties, to discuss an educational idea for some small signboards of bugs and butterflies which the men at RYCCF could paint?

There are five conservancy properties which are well known in the larger horse community for its many miles of riding trails and horse events. But the trails are also open to hikers.

“We have always wanted to attract hikers, but people are unaware they can actually use our hiking trails,” said McCalvy. “Could we possibly have them design and paint larger signs to place at the entrances that say Welcome Hikers?,” she inquired.