Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE —  On Wednesday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at St. Paul’s Missionary Baptist Church, 1123 Center St., the Wisconsin Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival is scheduled to hold a "Poor People's Hearing." All candidates for office from the 1st Congressional District and statewide races have been to hear the testimony of those they hope to represent.

The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival launched with 40 days of "moral action" in May and June  uniting thousands of people across the nation. During those six weeks, in more than 200 actions, more than 5,000 people engaged in direct protest action at 42 state capitols.

In its next phase, according to the organization, the campaign is hosting a series of Poor People’s Hearings to "lift up the voices of the poor, directly impacted, and faith leaders, and to demand that elected officials take action to fight systemic racism, poverty, the war economy and militarism, ecological devastation, and our nation's distorted moral narrative of Christian nationalism."

The campaign hopes to draw attention during the election cycle to such to issues as: statewide Immigration Control Enforcement roundups; lead water pipes contaminating residential water sources; benefit reductions for veterans; criminal justice reform; and attempts at voter suppression.

Among those scheduled to attend Wednesday's event in Racine are Poor People’s Campaign national co-chairs, the Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II, pastor at Greenleaf Christian Church in Goldsboro, N.C., and the Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis, director of Kairos Center for Religions, Rights, and Social Justice; and Yolanda Adams, of the Wisconsin PPC Coordinating Committee.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Assistant Managing Editor

Pete Wicklund is the local editor for The Journal Times.

Load comments