RACINE — On Wednesday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at St. Paul’s Missionary Baptist Church, 1123 Center St., the Wisconsin Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival is scheduled to hold a "Poor People's Hearing." All candidates for office from the 1st Congressional District and statewide races have been to hear the testimony of those they hope to represent.
The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival launched with 40 days of "moral action" in May and June uniting thousands of people across the nation. During those six weeks, in more than 200 actions, more than 5,000 people engaged in direct protest action at 42 state capitols.
In its next phase, according to the organization, the campaign is hosting a series of Poor People’s Hearings to "lift up the voices of the poor, directly impacted, and faith leaders, and to demand that elected officials take action to fight systemic racism, poverty, the war economy and militarism, ecological devastation, and our nation's distorted moral narrative of Christian nationalism."
The campaign hopes to draw attention during the election cycle to such to issues as: statewide Immigration Control Enforcement roundups; lead water pipes contaminating residential water sources; benefit reductions for veterans; criminal justice reform; and attempts at voter suppression.
Among those scheduled to attend Wednesday's event in Racine are Poor People’s Campaign national co-chairs, the Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II, pastor at Greenleaf Christian Church in Goldsboro, N.C., and the Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis, director of Kairos Center for Religions, Rights, and Social Justice; and Yolanda Adams, of the Wisconsin PPC Coordinating Committee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.