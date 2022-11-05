 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pool tournament is youth fundraiser

  • 0

STURTEVANT — Breaks for Youth, a pool tournament fundraiser for SAFE Haven of Racine, will be held Saturday, Nov. 12, at Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave. Registration opens 10:30 a.m.

The tournament is open to pool players ages 18 and older; both partners and singles are welcome. The $30 entry includes a $5 green fee. Winners will share cash prizes and there will be door prizes and raffles.

SAFE Haven of Racine, a local nonprofit, is celebrating 51 years of service this year. Its overall mission is to improve the quality of life for youth and families through education, opportunity and support. Services provided at the shelter include trauma-informed care, family mediation, individual counseling and peer support.

Local businesses can help through table sponsorship and gift donations for the raffle and door prizes. To donate or find out more information, call SAFE Haven on 262-637-9559, ext. 106, or email kfitzgerald@safehavenofracine.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Panel on foster care set Nov. 16

RACINE — A Racine County Foster Care panel and discussion titled "A Child’s Journey" will be held from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, in t…

Tree seedling sale under way

Tree seedling sale under way

RACINE COUNTY — For the 40th year, the Racine County Land Conservation Division is offering the public an opportunity to purchase 2- to 3-year…

Watch Now: Related Video

Four ways to save money on Thanksgiving dinner

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News