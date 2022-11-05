Pool tournament is youth fundraiser

STURTEVANT — Breaks for Youth, a pool tournament fundraiser for SAFE Haven of Racine, will be held Saturday, Nov. 12, at Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave. Registration opens 10:30 a.m.

The tournament is open to pool players ages 18 and older; both partners and singles are welcome. The $30 entry includes a $5 green fee. Winners will share cash prizes and there will be door prizes and raffles.

SAFE Haven of Racine, a local nonprofit, is celebrating 51 years of service this year. Its overall mission is to improve the quality of life for youth and families through education, opportunity and support. Services provided at the shelter include trauma-informed care, family mediation, individual counseling and peer support.

Local businesses can help through table sponsorship and gift donations for the raffle and door prizes. To donate or find out more information, call SAFE Haven on 262-637-9559, ext. 106, or email kfitzgerald@safehavenofracine.org.