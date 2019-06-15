MADISON — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Reps. Steve Doyle and Patrick Snyder were honored with the seventh annual Children’s Champion Policy Awards at the State Capitol as part of the Wisconsin Hospital Association’s annual Advocacy Day.
The Children’s Champion Policy Award honors public policy leaders in Wisconsin who strive to make a positive impact in the lives of Wisconsin children and families by working to move health and child well-being policy forward.
“Children's Hospital of Wisconsin applauds Vos, Doyle and Snyder for their leadership in the last legislative session on the bipartisan Speaker’s Task Force on Foster Care," said Jodi Bloch, director of state and local relations at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin. "The Task Force championed numerous policies to improve health and well-being for our most vulnerable children and youth. We are especially proud of our collaborative work to improve the process for children to find safe and permanent homes, increasing funding for home visiting and prevention services, helping foster parents to best support their child’s mental health care and ensuring children in out-of-home care receive adequate dental services.”
