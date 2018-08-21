RACINE COUNTY — South Shore Fire Department and the Mount Pleasant and Sturtevant Police departments are squaring off in a back-to-school supply battle through Friday, Sept. 7.
Community members can participate by dropping off school supplies into the containers of their choice at the following locations:
- Mount Pleasant Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant
- Sturtevant Village Hall, 2801 89th St., Sturtevant
- The COP House, 2237 Mead St., Mount Pleasant
- Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly, 5201 Washington Ave., Racine
- Blain’s Farm and Fleet, 8401 Durand Ave., Sturtevant
School supplies are being collected for Schulte, Westridge and Dr. Jones schools.
