The Kenosha/Racine Poets Laureate Program seeks applicants ages 18 and older for the positions of 2020-21 Poets Laureate to their respective communities. Applicants may reside in either Kenosha or Racine counties, including their cities, towns and villages.
Each Poet Laureate serves for two years, beginning on Jan. 1, 2020, and ending on Dec. 31, 2021. During their tenure, they are required to develop and carry out a creative project or other community project, provide public readings in the area, write and distribute poems in print and/or electronic media, compose and perform a poem about the area they represent, and other activities. They are expected to be comfortable with public speaking, delivering presentation and interacting with audiences.
Applications will be accepted through Oct. 15. To apply, go to www.krpoets.com. Applicants may also download materials from this site and mail documentation to the address provided. Finalists will be selected and interviewed by the Poets Laureate Program Committee. The Poets Laureate will be crowned at a public ceremony in January.
The Kenosha/Racine Poets Laureate Program was established in 2011 to celebrate the power and beauty of language by recognizing poets who make meaningful impact on our diverse communities through their poetry, community involvement, and ability to embolden others to take up the pen and to speak their souls. This program is coordinated by a nine-member, volunteer committee. Spectrum School of the Arts, a nonprofit organization, serves as a fiscal sponsor to the Poets Laureate Program.
For more information, contact program representatives Jean Preston, mpreston@carthage.edu, 262-914-4558, or Stephen Kalmar II, skalmar@wi.rr.com, 262-308-2892.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.