Plymouth Church schedules annual fundraising event

LAKE GENEVA — Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ of Burlington will host its annual fall fundraising event, "Spreading the Love," on Friday, Nov. 5, at Hawk’s View Golf Club, 7377 Krueger Road.

The public is invited to the annual event that has been hosted by Plymouth Church since 1997. The evening includes a gourmet dinner, live music by the New Piano Guys, live and silent auctions, and raffle baskets.

The evening begins with a cash bar and silent auction at 5 p.m., followed by dinner and the live auction at 7 p.m.

Tickets cost $45 for dinner, entertainment and live auction; or $15 for entertainment and live auction only. Event and raffle tickets are available at the church, 124 W. Washington St., Burlington. For more information, call 262-763-6890 or email office@plymouthucc.church.

Proceeds will enable the Plymouth missions team to support the local community and beyond by providing support to more than 20 organizations and programs.

