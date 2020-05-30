Playground program still planned in Racine

RACINE — City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) is accepting registration for the summer playground programs to be held June 22 to Aug. 18. Registration is open to youth ages 4 through grade eight.
PRCS staff are working with local health officials to establish preventative measures, policies, procedures and activity modifications to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and ensure participants are as safe as possible.
The PRCS playground programs are theme-orientated and supervised by college students extensively trained as leaders. Participants attend Monday through Thursday in either a morning or afternoon session. Activities may include organized games, field trips, free play and weekly special events.
Kiddie Korner, for ages 4-6 years old, is held mornings and afternoons at Lockwood Park, and Pierce Woods Park. To be eligible for this program, a child must be 4 years old by June 22. New participants must provide proof of age in the form of a birth certificate, passport, state ID or other government sanctioned document by the start of the program. Documents may be presented at registration or to the playground leader on the first day.
All other programs are being held mornings and afternoons at Lockwood Park and Humble Park Community Center. Future is for grades 1-3, Play It Again is for youth in grades 4-5, and The Bigs is for grades 6-8. Grade is based on the school year as of May 1, 2020.
Morning sessions run from 8:30-11:30 a.m. (8:45-11:30 a.m. for Kiddie Korner) and afternoon sessions from 1:30-4:30 p.m. (1:45-4:30 p.m. for Kiddie Korner). Youth may register for both sessions with payment of applicable fees; no supervision is available from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Registration
Registrations are accepted in two ways:
- Mailed in with a check for the exact amount made payable to City of Racine PRCS.
- Emailed to prcs@cityofracine.org. Staff will contact the registrant by phone for payment once received.
Registration forms are available at:
- (online registration is not available for this program)
- By requesting one via email at prcs@cityofracine.org
- By calling the PRCS Administrative Offices at 262-636-9131
The fee for Racine city residents is $75. The fee for non-city residents (Caledonia, Mount Pleasant and other municipalities/villages) is $105. Registration is taken on a first-come basis until sites are full.
In addition to the registered playground program, the City of Racine will host a traditional drop-in program at a number of neighborhood parks (locations to be determined). This program is free of charge and open to youth ages 7-14.
