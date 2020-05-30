Playground program still planned in Racine

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) is accepting registration for the summer playground programs to be held June 22 to Aug. 18. Registration is open to youth ages 4 through grade eight.

PRCS staff are working with local health officials to establish preventative measures, policies, procedures and activity modifications to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and ensure participants are as safe as possible.

The PRCS playground programs are theme-orientated and supervised by college students extensively trained as leaders. Participants attend Monday through Thursday in either a morning or afternoon session. Activities may include organized games, field trips, free play and weekly special events.

Kiddie Korner, for ages 4-6 years old, is held mornings and afternoons at Lockwood Park, and Pierce Woods Park. To be eligible for this program, a child must be 4 years old by June 22. New participants must provide proof of age in the form of a birth certificate, passport, state ID or other government sanctioned document by the start of the program. Documents may be presented at registration or to the playground leader on the first day.