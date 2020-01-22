Playground program registration to begin

RACINE — Registration for the Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services summer playground programs will begin Monday, Feb. 10, for youth ages 4 through grade eight.

The PRCS playground is held June 22 to Aug. 18. Programs are theme-orientated and supervised by college students trained as leaders. Participants attend Monday through Thursday in either a morning or afternoon session. Activities include organized games, field trips, free play and weekly special events.

The "Kiddie Korner" program is for ages 4 to 6, held mornings and afternoons at Lockwood Park and Pierce Woods Park. To be eligible for this program, a child must be 4 years old by June 22. New participants must provide proof of age in the form of a birth certificate, passport, state ID or other government sanctioned document by the start of the program. Documents may be presented at registration or to the playground leader on the first day.

All other programs are being held mornings and afternoons at Lockwood Park and Humble Park Community Center. "Future" is for grades 1-3, "Play It Again" is for youth in grades 4-5 and "The Bigs" is for grades 6-8. Grade is based on the school year as of May 1, 2020.

