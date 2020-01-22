Playground program registration to begin

RACINE — Registration for the Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services summer playground programs will begin Monday, Feb. 10, for youth ages 4 through grade eight.
The PRCS playground is held June 22 to Aug. 18. Programs are theme-orientated and supervised by college students trained as leaders. Participants attend Monday through Thursday in either a morning or afternoon session. Activities include organized games, field trips, free play and weekly special events.
The "Kiddie Korner" program is for ages 4 to 6, held mornings and afternoons at Lockwood Park and Pierce Woods Park. To be eligible for this program, a child must be 4 years old by June 22. New participants must provide proof of age in the form of a birth certificate, passport, state ID or other government sanctioned document by the start of the program. Documents may be presented at registration or to the playground leader on the first day.
All other programs are being held mornings and afternoons at Lockwood Park and Humble Park Community Center. "Future" is for grades 1-3, "Play It Again" is for youth in grades 4-5 and "The Bigs" is for grades 6-8. Grade is based on the school year as of May 1, 2020.
Morning sessions run from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. (8:45 to 11:30 a.m. for Kiddie Korner) and afternoon sessions from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. (1:45 to 4:30 p.m. for Kiddie Korner). Youth may register for both sessions with payment of applicable fees; no supervision is available from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The fee for Racine city residents is $75 and for non-city residents (Caledonia, Mount Pleasant and other municipalities and villages) is $105. Registration is taken on a first-come basis until sites are full.
Walk-in registration is recommended and is accepted at PRCS Administrative Offices, 800 Center St., Room 127 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 10-12 and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb.13 until full.
Registrations may also be dropped off or mailed in with a check for the exact amount made payable to City of Racine PRCS. Registrations will be entered beginning Feb. 10 in the order in which they are received. Walk-in registrations receive priority; placement is not guaranteed.
Registration forms are available at https://www.cityofracine.org/ParksRec/YouthSports/PlayGround/, PRCS office, 800 Center St., room 127 and City of Racine community centers. For more information, call 262-636-9131 or email prcs@cityofracine.org.