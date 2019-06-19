RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services will hold the annual playground Doll Buggy parades at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 27. Children participating in the playground programs may participate by decorating bikes, wagons and scooters. Participants may also decorate themselves or build their own float.
Parades will be held at the following sites: Dr. John Bryant Community Center, Fratt Elementary School (police escort), Greencrest Park, Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, Lakeview Park, Matson Park (police escort), Solbraa Park (police escort) and Tyler-Domer Community Center.
Future, Play it Again and The Bigs registered playground programs will participate in parades at either Solbraa Park or Fratt School. Kiddie Korner registered playground programs will participate in parades at their own playground sites.
Information is available from playground leaders or call the playground hotlines: Registered playground sites, 262-636-9416; traditional drop-in sites, 262-636-9568.
