Play Scrabble and help out Racine Literacy Council

FRANKSVILLE — The Racine Literacy Council is all about expanding literacy skills, and what better way than to have fun with a unique Scrabble competition.

Scrabble in the Garden will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at the Franksville Craft Beer Garden, 9614 Northwestern Ave.

Participants will compete in four-person teams. People may register as team or as an individual and pick up teammates the day of the event.

Literacy Scrabble will be played in four successive rounds. Each round will have less time than the previous round. The Racine Literacy Council plays the first word. All four-team members help to build as many words as possible with the highest scores using all letter tiles on their game board during the time allotted.

There will be prizes for the first and second place teams in each category — Ages 8-10, Ages 11-14, Ages 15 and Older and Family (mixture of categories).

The team with the top cumulative scores wins. Door prizes will be awarded throughout the sessions and people can place a bid in the the silent auction between rounds.

Advance tickets cost $25 for teens/adults and $10 for ages 8-14. Tickets at the event cost $35 and $15, respectively. Each ticket includes a drink token for the Franksville Craft Beer Garden (root beer is available) and a snack. To register, go to https://racineliteracy.com/scrabble-garden.

