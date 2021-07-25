Play active role to keep waters clean, vibrant

RACINE COUNTY — As people get out this summer to their favorite rivers and lakes, they can also play an active role in keeping our waters clean and vibrant. They can do this by keeping their eyes, ears and minds open and curious to what is living in and around our waters.

By taking as little as five minutes, we can begin to understand how different plants and animals interact and influence each other. We can also see when aquatic invasive species (AIS) begin to out compete with native species, impacting the health of our waters and our ability to use them. Knowing when and where AIS are occurring can help us better manage our waters and keep them healthy for future generations to enjoy.