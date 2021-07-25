Play active role to keep waters clean, vibrant

RACINE COUNTY — As people get out this summer to their favorite rivers and lakes, they can also play an active role in keeping our waters clean and vibrant. They can do this by keeping their eyes, ears and minds open and curious to what is living in and around our waters.
By taking as little as five minutes, we can begin to understand how different plants and animals interact and influence each other. We can also see when aquatic invasive species (AIS) begin to out compete with native species, impacting the health of our waters and our ability to use them. Knowing when and where AIS are occurring can help us better manage our waters and keep them healthy for future generations to enjoy.
Q & A
Q. What are the benefits of observing nature?
A. Here are benefits to observing nature:
- Reduces stress and depression and boosts happiness.
- Builds your knowledge and understanding of how our environment works.
- Develops a sense of place — when we continuously visit a place, we create a deep connection and responsibility to keep it thriving and resilient.
- Creates useful data. By recording your observations you can help researchers, resource managers and lawmakers improve their decision-making.
Q. How can I observe nature?
A. Here are ways to observe nature:
- Get outside often. Visit your favorite river or lake during the morning, afternoon or evening; while it’s raining, sunny or snowing. Each time you visit it will be a different experience and from that you can begin to notice changes over time.
- Take in the entire surroundings. Seeing things from a wider view helps us develop a more complete picture of what is going on. Look at the lake or river as you approach it. Who is on the lake? Is there a beach, a dam or an island? Is the shore lined with trees, invasi
- ve species or rocks?
- Pay attention to the details. Putting our attention on details helps us notice the small things that are happening. What catches your eye or ear? Do you see any fish, reptiles or insects? Do you see tall plants or submerged plants? Do you notice a lot of the same species or very few of one?
Document your findings. Identify the plants and animals you find using a smart phone app, online guide or book from the library. People can also attend a training or consult their county AIS coordinator or regional Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) official. After confirming the findings, record them in a journal or share them online with other comm
- unity scientist programs.
Refining skills
Now that people know how to observe the landscape, the community is invited to join the growing network of community scientists preventing the presence and spread of AIS in Wisconsin.
Water-loving Wisconsinites from across the state will spend the morning searching rivers, streams, lakes and ponds in the early detection of new invasive species on Saturday, Aug. 21. Volunteers are trained on how to identify, collect and submit AIS findings.
People can contribute regularly by becoming trained in collecting and reporting lake monitoring data through the Citizen Lake Monitoring Network (CLMN). Volunteers are provided equipment and will collect data throughout the year.
People who want to monitor rivers can become trained as a Project Riverine Early Detectors volunteer. Volunteers paddle or wade reaches of rivers in search of invasive species then collect, photograph and report suspicious plants and animals
Data helps researchers
Since 1986, the Wisconsin DNR has been collecting observations from professionals and community scientists participating in the CLMN. This data continues to help researchers understand long term trends in Wisconsin’s waters and help direct resources and funding to prevent or address emerging problems. Data can be viewed on the Wisconsin DNR’s website by searching “CLMN” at dnr.wi.gov.
To participate in a program or for more information about AIS, contact Scott McComb, aquatic invasive species prevention specialist for Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties, at mccomb@aqua.wisc.edu.