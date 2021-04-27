Plant exchange planned May 22

RACINE — Several local agencies and a church are jump starting the growing season with a free plant exchange for adults and a seed give away for youth from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Saturday, May 22.
The event will be held at the St. Paul Community Garden, 1821 Carroll St. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Racine and Kenosha Counties, the Racine Garden Network (RUGN), St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church of Racine and the Wisconsin County Extension office are the event sponsors.
The plant exchange is a way to share perennials that you need thinned out or no longer want. Participants can bring plants, bulbs, seedling and seeds to the exchange and take as many plants as you need. Organizers are asking that everyone show up by 10 a.m. The event will be held rain or shine.
“There are lots of reasons to attend," according to Sonya Thomas, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters. "You can thin your perennials or add variety to your garden. You can reap the bounty of your neighbors’ garden and unwanted purchases, and you can save money, beautify your neighborhood and meet some garden friends.”
Easy to grow vegetables such as peas and radishes will be given to children who want to learn about gardening.
Children who want to receive seeds or plants must register by May 15 so organizers can prepare for them. Adults who want to participate in the plant swap can just show up by 10 a.m. and should bring a container to transfer plants.
St. Paul’s community garden manager said this year’s garden will offer several educational activities for families, friends, children and neighbors to enjoy together. Garden plots are available on a first-come basis for a $20 donation. Proceeds benefit RUGN. Children gardeners and their mentors participate free of charge when they register.
“We hope that local children will get to experience gardening with help from a mentor,” said Thomas. "Garden mentors, novice or expert alike will teach children how to start and maintain their own vegetable garden. All food grown during the program will go to the families involved. There will also be fun weekly games and educational garden activities, cooking demonstrations and more."
For more information, to register a child to receive seeds or plants or to volunteer, call Thomas at 262-637-6525 or email sonya.thomas@beabignow.org.