Plant exchange planned May 22

RACINE — Several local agencies and a church are jump starting the growing season with a free plant exchange for adults and a seed give away for youth from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Saturday, May 22.

The event will be held at the St. Paul Community Garden, 1821 Carroll St. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Racine and Kenosha Counties, the Racine Garden Network (RUGN), St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church of Racine and the Wisconsin County Extension office are the event sponsors.

The plant exchange is a way to share perennials that you need thinned out or no longer want. Participants can bring plants, bulbs, seedling and seeds to the exchange and take as many plants as you need. Organizers are asking that everyone show up by 10 a.m. The event will be held rain or shine.

“There are lots of reasons to attend," according to Sonya Thomas, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters. "You can thin your perennials or add variety to your garden. You can reap the bounty of your neighbors’ garden and unwanted purchases, and you can save money, beautify your neighborhood and meet some garden friends.”

Easy to grow vegetables such as peas and radishes will be given to children who want to learn about gardening.