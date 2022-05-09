 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Plant-based eating is topic if ALL lecture

SOMERS — Adventures in Lifelong Learning (ALL), an organization of mostly retired people ages 55 and older, offers free lectures on various topics.

"Plant-Based Eating: Eating to Live" by Meryl Fury, registered nurse, will be the topic at 2 p.m. Monday, May 16, in Tallent Hall Room 182 at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.

There is no charge but registration is required at uwp.edu/all. Parking is available at Tallent Hall. A $6 parking pass (all parking lots) is required and may be purchased in Tallent Hall Room 188.

For more information, call the ALL office at 262-595-2793 or go to uwp.edu/aLL.

