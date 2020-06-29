Pike River Benefit concert series continues July 10
Pike River Benefit concert series continues July 10

SOMERS — The Pike River Benefit Concert Series will continue with a "social distancing edition" from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road. Ben Mulwana and his Band will perform.

Concerts will be on the new Ozanne Outpost property where there is plenty of space to spread out and there will be different seating stations for each group.

The series will continue with these future performers:

  • July 24 — Indigo Canyon
  • Aug. 7 — KR Bluegrass Band
  • Aug. 21 — Sweet Sheiks

Attendance is limited to 50 people and tickets cost $20. Tickets must be purchased in advance. People may bring their own food and drinks; some concessions will be available. To obtain tickets or for more information, call 262-552-8196.

Breaking News