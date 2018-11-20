YORKVILLE — Racine County Public Works and Development Services staff announced the following 2019 reservation schedule for picnics, parks and camping:
- At 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 2, the Real Racine Visitors Center will begin accepting in-person camping reservations for Cliffside and Sanders Park sites at the Real Racine office, 14015 Washington Ave. Online campground reservations will be open after 2 p.m. on Jan. 2 at www.realracine.com. Phone reservations can be made by calling 262-884-6400 or 1-800-272-2463.
- At 8 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 3, in-person picnic reservations for Cliffside, Colonel Heg, Eagle Lake, Old Settlers, Pritchard, Sanders, Quarry Lake parks and the Root River Parkway will be accepted at the Racine County Public Works and Development Services Department office, 14200 Washington Ave. Open picnic areas and shelters can be reserved at rates ranging from $30 to $185.
Reservations can also be made via U.S mail, in accordance with this schedule. Call 262-886-8457 for information.
Picnic reservations by telephone can be made beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 14; call 262-886-8457.
County officials advise that picnic reservations can now be made online. Online reservations can be made beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 3.
For general information regarding reservations, call the Racine County Public Works and Development Services Office at 262-886-8457 or online at http://racinecounty.com/governmentlpublic-works-and-development-services/parks.
