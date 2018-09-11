RACINE — Susan LaCanne, an instructor at Gateway Technical College, will lead a group during the World Wide Photowalk Saturday, Oct. 6.
The Racine walk will begin at 6:15 a.m. at Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets. Participants will walk towards Lake Michigan and the Marina to capture sunrise shots. The final meeting place at 8 a.m. will be Devino Gelato Café, 245 Main St.
The Worldwide Photowalk supports The Springs of Hope Kenya Orphanage, an organization that feeds, houses, educates and empowers young orphans.
There is no cost to participate in the walk but people may donate to the cause on worldwidephotowalk.com. Each group can enter a video and a photo taken on the walk. The best photo and video, chosen by the leader, will be submitted to a larger contest where there are prizes.
The walk will be cancelled if there is heavy rain. Registration is required by going to http://worldwidephotowalk.com/walk/downtown-racine-photowalk.
