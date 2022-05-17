 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Photographers invited to submit work for 'Wisconsin Photography 2022'

RACINE — Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave., will continue a significant museum tradition with "Wisconsin Photography 2022," open Aug. 31-Nov. 26.

Entry is open to any artist 18 and over residing in Wisconsin, or who has been a resident during the past year, or maintains a residence in Wisconsin. A portfolio of 10 digital images or up to two video files — created after 2019 — must be submitted on the museum website by 4 p.m. Monday, June 20.

This unique biennial exhibition has a jurying process similar to a portfolio review — the juror selects the artists as well as a representative body of their work. The juror for this year's show is John Simmons, a renowned photographer and videographer from Los Angeles.

Multiple Purchase Awards to acquire photographs for the museum's collection will be awarded during the awards presentation and opening reception at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30.

There is a jurying fee of $25 per artist, which is waived for RAM members. Further information and an exhibition prospectus are available at ramart.org.

