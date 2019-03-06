MOUNT PLEASANT — The 30th annual Racine Pheasants Forever banquet fundraiser will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St.
Various prices options are available. To reserve a spot or for more information, call Wayne Wenzel at 262-903-8572 or Jerry Uick at 262-886-9308, or go to www.pheasantsforeverevents.org/event/3905.
The Racine chapter of Pheasants Forever spent more than $30,000 last year to support conservation and youth programs. The chapter continues to lead PF chapters across the country in support of conservation legislation efforts, and supports four area high school trap teams, the area field biologist, the Aldo Leopold programs, and new to us this year, Camp Hometown Heroes, a week-long camp for children of fallen U.S. service members.
