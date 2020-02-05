Pets wanted for nursing home visits
Pets wanted for nursing home visits

Creature Comforts, an organization that schedules pet visits in area nursing homes, is looking for pet owners to bring their dogs for one-hour visits at these nursing homes:

  • Arbor View and Burlington Rehab Center, Burlington
  • Elizabeth Garden, Racine
  • Oak Ridge Care Center, Union Grove
  • Pleasant Point was Racine Commons
  • Prospect Heights
  • Ridgewood Care Center, Racine
  • The Villa of Lincoln Park, Racine
  • Willowgreen, Caledonia
  • Wisconsin Veterans Administration, Union Grove

Dogs must have passed a Canine Good Citizen course and be up to date on their vaccinations. To participate, contact Barbara Hugier at 262-681-1161.

