Pets wanted for nursing home visits

Creature Comforts, an organization that schedules pet visits in area nursing homes, is looking for pet owners to bring their dogs for one-hour visits at these nursing homes:
- Arbor View and Burlington Rehab Center, Burlington
- Elizabeth Garden, Racine
- Oak Ridge Care Center, Union Grove
- Pleasant Point was Racine Commons
- Prospect Heights
- Ridgewood Care Center, Racine
- The Villa of Lincoln Park, Racine
- Willowgreen, Caledonia
- Wisconsin Veterans Administration, Union Grove
Dogs must have passed a Canine Good Citizen course and be up to date on their vaccinations. To participate, contact Barbara Hugier at 262-681-1161.