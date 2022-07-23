Pet Walk fundraiser for WHS set Aug. 13

CALEDONIA — The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Racine Campus announced this year's Pet Walk fundraiser will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Cliffside Park, 7320 Michna Road. Proceeds will benefit local animals in need.
After a walk around the park at 9:30 a.m., there will be music, vendor and exhibitor booths, a prize wheel, doggie splash zone and family games. Pet Walk is dog-friendly but participants do not need a dog to participate.
Advance registration at petwalkracine.com is encouraged but participants can register in person at the park the day of the event starting at 8 a.m.
Businesses interested in being a sponsor or vendor should contact Billy Zakrzewski, corporate philanthropic advisor, at 414-431-6133 or bzakrzewski@wihumane.org.
The mission of the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is to make a difference for animals. WHS is the oldest and largest shelter in Wisconsin, serving 40,000 animals and their families every year. WHS is an independent nonprofit and receives no general government funding and is not part of any national umbrella group. The organization depends on donations from the community for its lifesaving programs.
WHS operates shelters in Racine, Milwaukee, Racine, Brown and Door counties, as well as a spay/neuter clinic in West Allis. The organization offers adoption services, youth programs, veterinary services, retail stores, community outreach, wildlife rehabilitation and training classes. To learn more, visit wihumane.org.