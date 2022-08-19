 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pet festival Sept. 10 at Island Park

RACINE — Billy’s Posse Inc. announces it's bringing Racine’s first pet festival to the city. The goal is to bring pet services to the community and bring pet-loving residents together.

The festival will coincide with the Root River 5k Run/Walk on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Island Park, 1698 Liberty St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will local artisan vendors, K-9 demonstrations, rescues with adoptable dogs, children’s activities, a free microchip clinic, pet food giveaway, food, music, beer and pet costume contest. People can bring their dogs.

For the event to raise the funds for the nonprofits, there are sponsorship, donor and walk/run registration options. Volunteers are also needed. Go to barkinthepark.pet.

