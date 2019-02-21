RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services is offering season passes to the Pershing Park Boat Launch, 1 Fifth St. The boat launch is open for public launching April 1-Nov. 15, weather permitting.
The Pershing Park Boat Launch consists of 11 ramps, restrooms, a fish-cleaning station, picnic tables and shelter.
Daily passes are available via the self-service pay station with cash or credit cards for the exact amount (no change is given). Upon tenure of the proper payment, the customer will be issued a receipt to be displayed on the dash of the vehicle certifying proper payment.
Season passes are available at the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Office in Room 127 of the City Hall Annex Building. A boat registration is required to purchase a season pass. Payment can be made with cash, check, MasterCard or Visa. The season pass should be adhered to the lower corner, driver’s side windshield of the vehicle towing the boat.
Fees for available passes are:
Daily passes
- Non-motorized resident, $8; non-resident, $12
- Less than 20 feet resident, $12; non-resident, $18
- 20 feet but less than 26 feet resident, $15; non-resident, $22
- 26 feet or longer resident, $18; non-resident, $27
Season passes
- Non-motorized resident, $65; non-resident, $95
- Less than 20 feet resident, $90; non-resident, $135
- 20 feet but less than 26 feet resident, $105; non-resident, $155
- 26 feet or longer resident, $145; non-resident, $215
