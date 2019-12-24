Pershing boat launch season passes available
0 comments

Pershing boat launch season passes available

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Season passes to the Pershing Park boat launch, 1 Fifth St., are now available for the 2020 season. The boat launch is open for public launching April 1-Nov. 15, weather permitting.

The boat launch consists of 11 ramps, restrooms, a fish-cleaning station, picnic tables and shelter.

Season passes may be purchased at the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services office in the City Hall Annex Building, 800 Center St., Room 127. A boat registration document and valid state ID are required. Payment can be made with cash, check, MasterCard or Visa.

Daily Pass Tickets are available after April 1 via the self-service pay station in the launch parking lot. Payment may be made with cash or credit cards for the exact amount.

Fees for available passes are as follows:

Daily passes

  • Non-motorized resident, $8; non-resident, $12
  • Less than 20-foot resident, $12; non-resident, $18
  • 20-foot but less than 26-foot resident, $15; non-resident, $22
  • 26-foot or longer resident, $18; non-resident - $27

Season passes

  • Non-motorized resident, $65; non-resident, $95
  • Less than 20-foot resident; $90 non-resident, $135
  • 20-foot but less than 26-foot resident; $105 non-resident, $155
  • 26-foot or longer resident; $145 non-resident, $215

For more information, go to cityofracine.org/ParksRec or call 262-636-9131.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News