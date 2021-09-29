Performing Arts Series: Janus Adams

KENOSHA — The Carthage Performing Art Series welcomes Emmy Award-winning journalist Janus Adams from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, in the Campbell Student Union Auditorium at Carthage, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

Adams is a journalist with a passion for history. She is a publisher and author of 11 bestselling books, including "Glory Days: 365 Inspired Moments in African History." Adams is an entrepreneur and the founder of Harambee, the first national book club focusing on African-American literature, and Backpax, a publisher of games and books for children.

At 8 years old, Adams was one of four children who left their schools to learn in an all-white school, with the intention of countering segregation throughout the United States. After earning degrees in music, theater and history, Adams spent the next 10 years hosting her own radio and television talk shows. Her broadcasts gave her the opportunity to become NPR’s first national arts correspondent. She is currently the host of “The Janus Adams Show” and can be seen frequently as an on-air guest on various news outlets.

Adams’s speech will focus on the convergence between history, education, race and inclusion. She’ll speak of her past and how she became the entrepreneur that she is today.

To register for the free event, go to https://go.evvnt.com/894186-0.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0