Patzke new president of Racine Founder's Rotary Club

RACINE — Outgoing Racine Founder’s Rotary Club president Claire Weslaski passed the gavel to Mark Patzke during the club’s annual “changing of the guard” meeting June 26 at Racine Country Club.
Patzke will serve as the club’s president and oversee the activities of the board of directors for the 2020-21 fiscal year. An active Rotarian for 27 years, Patzke previously served as club president in 2004-05.
Patzke is president and owner of Multi Products Company Inc., a Racine gearmotor manufacturing company started in 1957. He’s married with two adult children and is a lifelong resident of the Racine area.
“This is an amazing club and I feel honored to once again serve as president,” Patzke said. “I’m grateful to be part of a club where the majority of our 100-plus members participate in our many community service and fundraising projects.”
The club’s 2020-21 board of directors, in addition to Patzke and Weslaski, include: Chris Terry, president elect; Steen Sanderhoff, District 6270 liaison, Laura DeGroot, treasurer; Tom Leuenberger, secretary and newsletter; Liz Rosenberg, membership chair; Carmella Venturini, fellowship chair; Dave Easley, CDS; Ashley Staeck, Strive scholarship chair; Katie Matteson, public relations chair; Rocky Donovan, vocational service chair; Kevin Cookman, international chair; Alicia Schmitz, community service chair; Norris Richardson, Paul P. Harris Park; John Busey, club service chair; Chad Arents and Loretta Baxter, Vegas Night co-chairs; and Kelli Stein and Sara Luther-Hagerman, Post Promo co-chairs.
The mission of Rotary International “to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through our fellowship of business, professional and community leaders.”
For information about joining the local club, go to racinerotary.org.
