Patzke new president of Racine Founder's Rotary Club

RACINE — Outgoing Racine Founder’s Rotary Club president Claire Weslaski passed the gavel to Mark Patzke during the club’s annual “changing of the guard” meeting June 26 at Racine Country Club.

Patzke will serve as the club’s president and oversee the activities of the board of directors for the 2020-21 fiscal year. An active Rotarian for 27 years, Patzke previously served as club president in 2004-05.

Patzke is president and owner of Multi Products Company Inc., a Racine gearmotor manufacturing company started in 1957. He’s married with two adult children and is a lifelong resident of the Racine area.

“This is an amazing club and I feel honored to once again serve as president,” Patzke said. “I’m grateful to be part of a club where the majority of our 100-plus members participate in our many community service and fundraising projects.”