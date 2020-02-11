Pastor dyes hair after children meet challenge

RACINE — A unique challenge presented to the Sunday Church School children at Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church last fall, provided for some great fun as the new year began — at Pastor Krista Zimmerman’s expense.

Zimmerman promised to dye her hair crazy colors if the children raised $715 in Sunday school offerings before Christmas. They did it, with a total of $755 raised by Dec. 25.

The amount needed to purchase a family farm for the ELCA’s God’s Global Barnyard Program is $715, which is the organization MPLC has chosen to dedicate Sunday School offerings to for the school year. And by a positive turn of fate, the $715 donation doubled, allowing them to buy two farms.

A family farm donation from God’s Global Barnyard helps a family in need break the cycle of hunger and poverty, and includes a cow, a couple of goats, a dozen chicks, two pigs, farming tools, seeds and agricultural training.

“I’m super proud of all of our kids for exceeding the goal,” said Rebecca Cairns, director of youth education. In the process, Cairns said the challenge provided a good way to increase awareness of God’s Global Barnyard amongst Sunday school families. As a result, she hopes parents will continue to encourage their kids to bring offerings each Sunday. “They (God’s Global Barnyard) not only provide animals, but they also help educate families,” she said.

