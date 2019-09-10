RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp. is looking for people to volunteer at this year’s Party on Pavement. The volunteer shifts are needed for Sept. 20 and 21 and the shifts are 2 to 2 ½ hours long. Volunteer opportunities are:
- Sept. 20 — Put up no parking signs, 3-5 p.m.
- Sept. 21 — Sell carnival tickets (ages 18 and older), beer tent (ages 21 and older), Kids Zone/bounce houses, sell raffle tickets (ages 18 and older).
Volunteers 21 and older will receive a free beer/drink token and volunteers 20 and younger will receive $10 worth of carnival rides immediately following their shift. Five lucky volunteers will also receive a gift certificate to Texas Roadhouse.
To volunteer, go to racinedowntown.com or email Rachel Fischer at rfischer@racinedowntown.com.
