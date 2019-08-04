RACINE — Wayman African Methodist Episcopal Church, 424 N. Memorial Drive, is celebrating 151 years of service with a Talent Show at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31.
The event is an opportunity for young people to share their talents and to network before going back to school. All forms of entertainment are welcome including singing, rapping, instrumentalist, dancing, spoken word and writer. Selections must be suitable for all ages.
To register to participate by Aug. 20, contact Ann Kirkwood at 262-800-3172 or email wakirkwood1@gmail.com.
