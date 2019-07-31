{{featured_button_text}}

CALEDONIA — The Parkview Senior Living Community will offer free transportation service to interested seniors and their guests to and from Irish Fest on Saturday, Aug. 17.

The Parkview’s wheelchair-accessible van will be used to transport residents to Irish Fest, which is held on the Summerfest grounds in Milwaukee. The Parkview sponsors the South Main Stage which showcases traditional Celtic music and dance. Parkview will also provide complimentary Irish Fest tickets to Racine-area seniors on a first-come basis (limit of two per household).

For more information or for tickets, call Parkview at 262-752-1000. The Parkview management office is located at 5215 Douglas Ave. (just north of 4 Mile Road).

