Parenting during a pandemic is topic

RACINE — “Parenting During A Pandemic: Mindful Parenting,” a free SC Johnson community interest program, will be held virtually from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.
During this live broadcast, Dr. Rachel Busman, a clinical psychologist with the Child Mind Institute, discusses best practices for goal setting, coping skills, mindfulness and relaxation techniques, and how to combat stress-inducing thinking patterns. Busman, who specializes in the evaluation and treatment of anxiety and mood disorders in children and adolescents, will share skills to help parents and children stay calm in stressful situations, block out distractions and live in the moment.
To make a reservation and receive the program access link, go to scjohnson.com/cipreservations.
