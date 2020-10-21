Parenting during a pandemic is topic

RACINE — “Parenting During a Pandemic: Coping with Stress, Anxiety and Potential Cyberbullying” is the topic of a free virtual lecture from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, hosted by SC Johnson.

The program will focus on coping with stress and anxiety, and with potential cyberbullying which has increased as technology has advanced. Amanda Greenspan, a clinical social worker in the Child Mind Institute's Anxiety Disorders Center, is the presenter. She has extensive experience working with individuals with depression and ADHD, and providing school-based consultation and collaborating with teachers. There will be time set aside for questions and answers.