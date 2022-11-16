Panel on foster care today

RACINE — A Racine County Foster Care panel and discussion titled "A Child’s Journey" will be held from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, in the fourth floor courtroom at the Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave.
The intention is to raise awareness of the journey of the foster child through the system so that community leaders can support the children, families and stakeholders in a way that makes sense.
The panel will include former foster child Rhiannon Williams, police investigator Jody Spiegelhoff, initial assessment worker Michelle Pederson, foster care worker Jessica Scheeler, foster parent Mary Andrews, ongoing unit supervisor Kim Serpe, District Attorney Tricia Hanson and Racine County Juvenile Court Judge Kristin Cafferty.
Reservations are required; go to https://conta.cc/3zzgN4q.