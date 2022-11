RACINE — A Racine County Foster Care panel and discussion titled "A Child’s Journey" will be held from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, in the fourth floor courtroom at the Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave.

The intention is to raise awareness of the journey of the foster child through the system so that community leaders can support the children, families and stakeholders in a way that makes sense.