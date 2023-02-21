Related to this story

Most Popular

Bonk invites poets to enter contest

Bonk invites poets to enter contest

RACINE — For its 169th show, the Bonk Arts and Culture Series will host a five-event poetry competition beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29…

Nominations open for WAMI Awards

Nominations open for WAMI Awards

MILWAUKEE — Nominations are now open for the 2023 Wisconsin Area Music Industry (WAMI) Awards as part of our commitment to honor and recognize…

Watch Now: Related Video

Dispelling some common fitness misconceptions for beginners