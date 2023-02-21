RACINE — “Bringing Home Justice — The Housing Crisis in Racine County” is an upcoming panel discussion featuring experts on the housing situation in Racine with a focus on justice for people of color and other under-represented groups.

It will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 6, in Room No. 106 of the Racine Building at Gateway Technical College, 1001 Main St., and via Zoom.

Moderated by Heather Asiyanbi, journalist and co-founder of the Racine County Eye, the panel includes:

Grant Buenger, Racine Habitat for Humanity executive director.

Dasheika Kidd, Housing Resources Inc. program manager.

Vicky Selkowe, City of Racine manager of strategic initiatives and community partnerships.

Carl Fields, Hospitality Center of Racine director of community engagement.

Kaylee Cutler, Racine Unified School District families in transition and truancy intervention specialist.

Registration is required for both in-person and Zoom attendance; go to racinedominicans.org/dcjr or call 262-898-4094. There is no cost to attend; donations are accepted.