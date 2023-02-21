RACINE — “Bringing Home Justice — The Housing Crisis in Racine County” is an upcoming panel discussion featuring experts on the housing situation in Racine with a focus on justice for people of color and other under-represented groups.
It will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 6, in Room No. 106 of the Racine Building at Gateway Technical College, 1001 Main St., and via Zoom.
Moderated by Heather Asiyanbi, journalist and co-founder of the Racine County Eye, the panel includes:
- Grant Buenger, Racine Habitat for Humanity executive director.
- Dasheika Kidd, Housing Resources Inc. program manager.
- Vicky Selkowe, City of Racine manager of strategic initiatives and community partnerships.
- Carl Fields, Hospitality Center of Racine director of community engagement.
- Kaylee Cutler, Racine Unified School District families in transition and truancy intervention specialist.
People are also reading…
Registration is required for both in-person and Zoom attendance; go to racinedominicans.org/dcjr or call 262-898-4094. There is no cost to attend; donations are accepted.